At Bhaskar Enterprises, we have been providing top-quality electrical supplies for over 30 years. Our team of experts has the knowledge and experience needed to help you find the perfect products for your needs.
We offer a wide range of electrical supplies, including electrical control panel, switchgear, wiring, lighting, and circuit breakers. All of our products are sourced from trusted manufacturers and are guaranteed to meet or exceed industry standards.
In addition to our extensive product selection, we also offer a variety of services to help you with your electrical needs. From custom wiring solutions to expert advice, we are here to help.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
B/10 Industrial estate. Bareipali. Sambalpur. PIN-768006
Mob-9437137350, 9090017980 Email id- bhaskar.enter@gmail.com
Today
Closed
